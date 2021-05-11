Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,936.23

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,936.23 ($25.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,238.86 ($29.25). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,140 ($27.96), with a volume of 28,381 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,059.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,936.23.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

