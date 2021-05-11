Oxygen (OXY) Hits Market Cap of $177.30 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005110 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $177.30 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,705,557 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

