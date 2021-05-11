OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 1,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

