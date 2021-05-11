Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce $127.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the highest is $132.33 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $75.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $540.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $548.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.88 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

