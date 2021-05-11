Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 201,341,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,731,297. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

