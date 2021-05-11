Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,296,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 in the last ninety days.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

