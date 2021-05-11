Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,296,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 in the last ninety days.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.