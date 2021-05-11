Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.81.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $210.79 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.