Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Palo Alto Networks worth $105,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

PANW stock opened at $341.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.79 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

