Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Buys $23,187.50 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Martha Notaras acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palomar stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $121.87.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Palomar by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $3,764,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 259,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.