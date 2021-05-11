Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.12

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.12 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 30.35 ($0.40). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 4,114,436 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pantheon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price for the company.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of £201.40 million and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.12.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.