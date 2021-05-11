Pantos (PAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.11 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $100,186.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00714857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00066765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00250147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.83 or 0.01188982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.90 or 0.00760176 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.