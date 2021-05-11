Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $15,744.97 and $473.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

