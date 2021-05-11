Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $12,920.65 and approximately $472.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

