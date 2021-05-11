PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $73.39

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.39, but opened at $66.41. PAR Technology shares last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 3,196 shares trading hands.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $13,393,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

