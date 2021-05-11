ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.27 million and $1,048.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,321.63 or 1.00160924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00048019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00230973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003894 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

