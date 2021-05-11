Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

