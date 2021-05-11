PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $191.28 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $191.28 million and $1.32 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00076909 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00608927 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

