Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,298,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.