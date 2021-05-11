Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $57,837.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00085628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.00830163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

