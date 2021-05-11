Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 21,491 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Patriot Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

