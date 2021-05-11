Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,183 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 18,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 76,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

