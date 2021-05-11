Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 2.6%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $54.13 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

