Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 2.6%

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $54.13 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

