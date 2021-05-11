Pawtocol (UPI) Price Hits $0.0401 on Exchanges

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Pawtocol has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $130,627.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,185,355 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com

