Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Raised by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 550.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.70. 64,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,316. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

