Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $162.82 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.09, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.38.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

