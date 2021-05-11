PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Provident Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,809 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 9.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of PayPal worth $411,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $244.47. The stock had a trading volume of 319,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. The stock has a market cap of $287.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

