PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 6.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,695,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,635,000 after acquiring an additional 103,809 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.83. 420,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

