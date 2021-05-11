PayPie Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. PayPie has a market cap of $5.12 million and $1,127.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00060398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00107715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00795474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.55 or 0.09368073 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.