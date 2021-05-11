PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $600.10

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 600.10 ($7.84) and traded as high as GBX 622 ($8.13). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02), with a volume of 284,616 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 604.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 600.10. The stock has a market cap of £421.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

