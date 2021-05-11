PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 543,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,077. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.43.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

