Paytomat (PTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,328.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $203,712.56 and approximately $5,328.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00247960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $673.85 or 0.01192018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.95 or 0.00757037 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

