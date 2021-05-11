PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $85.43 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.75 or 0.09257389 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 646,566,353 coins and its circulating supply is 173,831,082 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.