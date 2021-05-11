Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 21667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pearson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Pearson by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

