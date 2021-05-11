Peerplays (PPY) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $8.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.78 or 0.00666403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00243283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.03 or 0.01182910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00746135 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

