Pembroke VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:PEMB)

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PEMB traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 104.50 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570. The firm has a market cap of £143.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.96. Pembroke VCT has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 107.59 ($1.41).

About Pembroke VCT

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than Â£0.5 million.

