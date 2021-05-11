Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PEMB stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.50 ($1.37). 4,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.96. The company has a market cap of £143.59 million and a P/E ratio of -65.31. Pembroke VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.59 ($1.41).

Pembroke VCT Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than Â£0.5 million.

