Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of PVAC opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $267.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

