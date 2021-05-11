PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 250.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 210% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $497.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016508 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00252445 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,866,888 coins and its circulating supply is 44,626,722 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.