Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $34.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.
NASDAQ:PERI opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $525.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $28.32.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.