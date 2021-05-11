Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $34.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $525.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

