PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.400-9.400 EPS.

PKI opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.86. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

