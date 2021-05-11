Permission Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $17.64 million and $1.60 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

