Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.45

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €159.45 ($187.59) and traded as high as €175.40 ($206.35). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €174.15 ($204.88), with a volume of 257,827 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €167.58 and a 200 day moving average of €159.45.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.