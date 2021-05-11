Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $992.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

