Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

