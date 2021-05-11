Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. Perrigo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

NYSE PRGO traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -742.71, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

