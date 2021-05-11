Pete Redfern Acquires 83 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.23 ($196.28).

Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Pete Redfern sold 27,940 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total value of £46,939.20 ($61,326.37).

Shares of TW stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 181.05 ($2.37). 8,574,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.75. The company has a market cap of £6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TW. UBS Group upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

