PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTR. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.336 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

