Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

About Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.