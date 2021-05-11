Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up approximately 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,725. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.