Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.00. 33,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.08 and a 52 week high of $397.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.50 and a 200-day moving average of $341.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

